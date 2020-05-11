Next Gould Island Restoration Advisory Board to be held as virtual meeting November 12

CONCORD, Mass. – The fifth meeting of the Gould Island Restoration Advisory Board is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2020 in Jamestown, Rhode Island. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. as a virtual meeting using the Zoom app and hosted by Jamestown officials.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, working with residents of Jamestown and the surrounding area, established a Restoration Advisory Board to support USACE environmental investigation activities at Gould Island in Narragansett Bay.



The Restoration Advisory Board was established to facilitate providing information to the local community and to provide an avenue to address recommendations and concerns regarding the potential impacts the project may have on the community.



Membership of the Restoration Advisory Board has been established and the public at large is invited to attend the meeting. The board serves as a point of contact between the community and USACE.



For more information on the meeting or about the Gould Island project, contact Tony Silva, USACE Project Manager, at 978-318-8067 or send an email to Anthony.L.Silva@usace.army.mil.



Information on past meetings, the Restoration Advisory Board mission, and Zoom app connection information for the virtual meeting can be found at: http://www.jamestownri.gov/town-

government/town-committees/gould-island-restoration-advisory-board.

