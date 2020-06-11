3 Tips for Sailors to Ensure Safe Arrival of Holiday Packages

With more boxes, parcels, and packages being shipped than ever before, it’s important for mailers to select boxes and packing materials that can withstand mechanical processing at post office facilities, transportation overseas and manual processing at servicing military post offices,” said Tommie Tate, Deputy Postal Operations Manager, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).
Tate asks mailers to remember three important words when deciding to ship a package:
BOX
CUSHION
TAPE
BOX -- Use a sturdy box to safely fit what you’re sending. Automated and personnel handling of packages, long distance shipment, and other heavier packages may cause damage to items sent in inadequate boxes. Adequate packaging for all mailed parcels is important throughout the mail stream.
CUSHION -- Add plenty of cushioning to protect items and prevent them from shifting. This can be in the form of air packs, packing peanuts, or crumpled newspaper. When items bounce around in a box, there is an increased possibility they could be broken or damaged.
TAPE -- Tape your box so it closes flat on all sides. Reinforce the flaps with 2-inch wide packing tape. Do not use cord, string, or twine because they can get caught in postal equipment.
Sailors should also be mindful of holiday mailing deadlines, which can be found here: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2371394/navsup-reminds-sailors-of-2020-holiday-peak-mailing-season-deadlines/
For more information, visit the U.S. Postal Service website: https://www.usps.com/ship/packages.htm or contact your local postal representative.
Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 08:32
|Story ID:
|382484
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3 Tips for Sailors to Ensure Safe Arrival of Holiday Packages, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
