Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Lance Cpl. Ritchy Gilot, an Aviation Supply Specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 41, stands duty at his designated hotel in San Diego, CA, Nov. 2, 2020. Gilot is one of multiple reservists from MALS-41 who were activated in order to assist Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego in successfully and safely quarantining new recruits prior to them beginning recruit training. Gilot was just one of the reservists who arrived in San Diego this last September in order to ensure precautions were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between new recruits of MCRD San Diego as well as other personnel on the base. Gilot was born in Haiti and first saw Marines after the devastating Earthquake that rocked his country in 2010. His experience with Marines in Haiti would have a lasting impact on him as a person as he states “After moving to the United States, I just wanted to give back to the people who had helped me before.” Gilot was soon recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Clairmont after immigrating to the United States, and joined the Marine Corps Reserves as an Aviation Supply Specialist while continuing his higher education at San Diego Mesa College as he works towards a bachelors degree in civil engineering. Gilot saw the reserves as a “best of both worlds”, where he can continue to better himself not only as a civilian, but as a United States Marine. He can now take all the experiences and opportunities he has had since being in the Marine Corps and use those new skills to make him more competitive in the civilian world. Gilot as well as his fellow reservists, were ready for the call to help their fellow Marines in times of uncertainty and stress, showcasing how flexible, effective, and crucial the Marine Corps Reserve units are to the success of the mission of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

