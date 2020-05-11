2SBCT Soldiers Save Man After Vehicle Crash on Highway 115

FORT CASON, Colo. - As flames consumed the recently crashed vehicle, Spc. Dylan Haysn and Spc. Anthony Rodamer knew they had very little time to pull the vehicle’s driver from the wreckage, saving him from being overwhelmed in fire.



This was the scene facing Hasyn and Rodamer on Oct. 18, 2020 at around 5 p.m. when they witnessed an erratic driver swerve off of Colorado Springs’ State Highway 115, crashing into a telephone pole and roadside fencing. The car was nearly instantaneously engulfed in flame, according to the Soldiers.



Hasyn, assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Rodamer, assigned to D Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. witnessed the crash as they drove by and immediately pulled over to assist.



“I just knew there wasn’t a lot of people there at first so just kind of getting him out of there was my first instinct. My first instinct was to try to help out as much as I could,” said Hasyn.



“I didn’t really think. It was just more that he crashed and someone has to help him because the car caught on fire,” said Rodamer.



The team had to break through the window and cut through the man’s seat belt before pulling the man from the vehicle, all the while flames threatened to consume the crash. A piece of fencing penetrated the vehicle’s front window, narrowly missing the driver, according to both Soldiers. The driver appeared to be in shock and unable to move, according to Rodamer.



Once freeing the driver from the wreckage, both Soldiers immediately began to render first aid. Rodamer and Haysn treated wounds on the victim’s head and arms while waiting for first responders to arrive five minutes later.



Reflecting back on the event, Rodamer says, “I would have done the same thing over again for anyone. I feel like it’s basic human nature to help someone that’s in need. I would expect someone to do the same if I was on the side of the road.”



When asked his thoughts, Haysn stated, “I’m just glad there were people there that were willing to help, and I’m glad we got him out in time.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:57 Story ID: 382433 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2SBCT Soldiers Save Man After Vehicle Crash on Highway 115, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.