Construction of $20.6 million first modern-era barracks continues at Fort McCoy

Through Oct. 30, the construction of a new $20.6 million barracks building by contractor L.S. Black Constructors was at more than 30 percent completed, according to Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The planned completion date for the barracks is currently August 2021. The barracks, which is being built in the 1600 block on the cantonment area, will be different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.



The project is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The project is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Ongoing work on the current barracks project includes continuing structural steel placement, exterior sheetrock placement, site grading, interior electrical work, and more, Green said.



Harrie said this project and future projects for the 1600 block are a great example of how DPW and the Army Corps of Engineers work together to improve quality of life at Fort McCoy.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary.



Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."