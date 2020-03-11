Volunteers work to ‘freshen up’ appearance of Hill’s dining facilities

Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti, 75th Force Support Squadron, paints the interior of a...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti, 75th Force Support Squadron, paints the interior of a dining facility Oct. 27, 2020, during a self-help renovation project on Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The DFAC facelift work is being accomplished by food service staff and many volunteer Airman from various squadrons across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

Hill Air Force Base, Utah -- Two dining facilities (DFACs) at Hill Air Force Base are getting a partial remodel courtesy of Airmen volunteers.



“Our buildings haven’t been renovated since 2000, so with some downtime because of COVID-19, we thought it would good time to make some changes to the outside and interior appearance of our east and west facilities,” said Moses Thompson, 75th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight chief.



The self-help project is the brainchild of the DFAC staff and Airmen’s Council. Ideas on how to freshen up the dated appearance of the facilities were crowdsourced from patrons and with the help of volunteer Airmen, the project is being accomplished outside of the DFAC hours of operation.



Thompson said a number of the base’s Airmen eat at the DFAC three or four times a day, seven days a week.



“It’s their kitchen, eating place and part of their home,” Thompson said. “We felt they deserved a new atmosphere and would appreciate the upgrades for a more comfortable environment to enjoy their meals.”



The work being done includes new paint, updated pictures and decorations, as well as new TVs. Menu boards are being moved and signage through-out the facility are also being updated or replaced.



“Color schemes were decided on for a fresh paint job, with new 75th Force Support Squadron emblem entry mats being ordered, as well as new large flat screen televisions and art work for the walls,” said Eric Smith, DFAC food service specialist.



Smith said squadron’s marketing office was also able to obtain signed pictures of the current Utah Jazz players, which were framed and will be placed on walls.



The staff said the project wouldn’t be successful without the help of Airmen who continue to work on the project as their time allows.



They hope to have the majority paint work and other decor upgrades completed before the DFAC’s upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner events.