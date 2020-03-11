Photo Essay: Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance holds first classes of fiscal year 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance instructor leads a class Oct. 15, 2020, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance instructor leads a class Oct. 15, 2020, at the RTS-Maintenance training complex on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series military occupational specialty (MOS) and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS. The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command. Some of the RTS-Maintenance Courses include the Career Management Field 91/94 Ordnance Senior Leader and Advanced Leader Courses, Tracked Vehicle Recovery Course, Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course, 91L10 Construction Equipment Maintenance Repairer Course, and more. The unit is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance instructors lead classes Oct. 15, 2020, at the RTS-Maintenance training complex on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



RTS-Maintenance trains hundreds of Soldiers every year. RTS-Maintenance at Fort McCoy trains Soldiers in the Army’s 91-series military occupational specialty (MOS) and administratively supports the training of Soldiers in the 89B MOS.



The unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command.



Some of the RTS-Maintenance Courses include the Career Management Field 91/94 Ordnance Senior Leader and Advanced Leader Courses, Vehicle Recovery Course, 91L10 Construction Equipment Maintenance Repairer Course, and more.



The unit is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



