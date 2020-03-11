Werner presents awards and recognitions

Photo By Randy Tisor | Nichole Polcyn, of the Army Materiel Center Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, displays...... read more read more Photo By Randy Tisor | Nichole Polcyn, of the Army Materiel Center Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, displays a Four-Star Note signed by Gen. Edward Daly, commander of AMC, during a Tank-automotive and Armaments Command awards and recognition ceremony Oct. 30. The letter was officially presented to Polcyn by TACOM commander, Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, during an awards and recognition ceremony Oct. 30. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Darren Werner recognized Tank-automotive and Armaments Command individual employee achievements during a short ceremony Oct. 30. Although a few individuals received recognition and awards from Werner in person, most of the recipients participated virtually due to continued teleworking schedules and continued social distancing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Werner congratulated those recognized and thanked everyone who participated. “You can demonstrate to your friends and family all the great work you do here as a part of TACOM,” he said.



TACOM team members receiving recognition included the following:

Gregory Kelly, from the Integrated Logistics Support Center, received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his work as a supervisory supply system analyst.



Sgt. 1st Class Robert Hanners, from the ILSC, received a TACOM challenge coin for his work in support of the Soldier Lethality Total Package Fielding Team.



Juanita Buszek, also from the ILSC, received a 35-year Length of Service certificate.



Kenneth Wood, Ryan Ash and Annette Lozen, all members of the Materiel Systems Organization, received Four-Star Notes signed by Gen. Edward Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, commending their work in support of the Additive Manufacturing COVID-19 Response Team.



Kevin Normile, John Gates and John Wagner, all members of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received Four-Star Notes signed by Daly commending their work in support of contract review required to stand up a COVID-19 hospital at the TCF Bank Convention Center.



Joseph O’Connell, of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received an Army Civilian Achievement Medal for his work in support of an effort to reduce administrative lead-time for the procurement of all TACOM managed items.



Nichole Polcyn, of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received a Four-Star Note signed by Daly commending her work in providing legal advice for COVID-19 issues related to public-private partnerships.



Betty Baxter and Violet Kristoff, both members of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received 35-year Length of Service awards.



R. Slade Walters, TACOM Public Affairs Office director, received an Army Civilian Achievement Medal for his direction and leadership related to COVID-19 command communication to the TACOM and Detroit Arsenal workforce.