Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Werner presents awards and recognitions

    TACOM Virtual Awards

    Photo By Randy Tisor | Nichole Polcyn, of the Army Materiel Center Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, displays...... read more read more

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Brig. Gen. Darren Werner recognized Tank-automotive and Armaments Command individual employee achievements during a short ceremony Oct. 30. Although a few individuals received recognition and awards from Werner in person, most of the recipients participated virtually due to continued teleworking schedules and continued social distancing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

    Werner congratulated those recognized and thanked everyone who participated. “You can demonstrate to your friends and family all the great work you do here as a part of TACOM,” he said.

    TACOM team members receiving recognition included the following:
    Gregory Kelly, from the Integrated Logistics Support Center, received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his work as a supervisory supply system analyst.

    Sgt. 1st Class Robert Hanners, from the ILSC, received a TACOM challenge coin for his work in support of the Soldier Lethality Total Package Fielding Team.

    Juanita Buszek, also from the ILSC, received a 35-year Length of Service certificate.

    Kenneth Wood, Ryan Ash and Annette Lozen, all members of the Materiel Systems Organization, received Four-Star Notes signed by Gen. Edward Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, commending their work in support of the Additive Manufacturing COVID-19 Response Team.

    Kevin Normile, John Gates and John Wagner, all members of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received Four-Star Notes signed by Daly commending their work in support of contract review required to stand up a COVID-19 hospital at the TCF Bank Convention Center.

    Joseph O’Connell, of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received an Army Civilian Achievement Medal for his work in support of an effort to reduce administrative lead-time for the procurement of all TACOM managed items.

    Nichole Polcyn, of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received a Four-Star Note signed by Daly commending her work in providing legal advice for COVID-19 issues related to public-private partnerships.

    Betty Baxter and Violet Kristoff, both members of the AMC Legal Center – Detroit Arsenal, received 35-year Length of Service awards.

    R. Slade Walters, TACOM Public Affairs Office director, received an Army Civilian Achievement Medal for his direction and leadership related to COVID-19 command communication to the TACOM and Detroit Arsenal workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 09:55
    Story ID: 382272
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Werner presents awards and recognitions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Virtual
    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT