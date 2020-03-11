Courtesy Translation: City of Wiesbaden, Christmas Market Cancelled

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Sternschnuppenmarkt cancelled



The administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden decided in its meeting Friday, Oct. 30, to cancel the Christmas market due to the current Corona situation.



“The decision was very difficult for us. But under the given circumstances it is not possible and responsible to have the Sternschnuppenmarkt”, regret Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende as well as Mayor and Head of Health Department Dr. Oliver Franz. In order to still be able to offer Wiesbaden residents a city center in a pre-Christmas atmosphere, the Christmas tree on Schlossplatz and the nativity set will be set up as planned. The pedestrian zone, Wilhelmstrasse and Schlossplatz will also be decorated with Christmas lights. The Eiszeit, which was already planned under special conditions, cannot be operated due to the further restrictions imposed by the new regulations of the state government that will apply from Monday, Nov. 2. It is currently being checked whether the implementation can be carried out from mid-December to January 10, provided that the infection situation and the corresponding regulations allow it. The Winterstubb is also not feasible under the given Corona regulations.



The state government announced numerous regulations that will restrict public life to a large extent from Nov. 2. This applies in particular to restaurants and alike, as well as the majority of events, especially if they belong to leisure activities. You can find more information on this at www.hessen.de. As a result of the measures taken by the state government, some of the city's general decrees do not have to be extended beyond Nov. 1, since their orders are now being replaced by the state's regulations. The following general regulations will expire on Nov. 1:



• closing hours for restaurants; this measure is no longer necessary due to the closure of food facilities and restaurants for consumption on site.

• the obligation to wear mouth and nose coverings in schools starting fifth grade; this regulation is now in effect by the state itself.

• the ban on the consumption of alcohol in certain areas and places and the ban on the sale of alcohol between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Here, too, the state has its own regulations.



In contrast, the general decree ordering a ban on entering hospitals and other medical facilities for visiting purposes was extended. Considering the aggravated infection situation, this regulation is more necessary than ever. It will be in effect until Nov. 29 for the time being. Furthermore, the restrictions on visits to retirement and care facilities, further contact restrictions and an extended mask requirement apply until November 15.



As soon as the regulations of the Hessian state government have been evaluated in detail, the administrative staff will decide whether these general decrees must remain in force in their current form.



Due to the new regulations to contain the corona epidemic, Head of the Department of Culture Axel Imholz has also ordered that from Monday, Nov. 2, the following cultural institutions and event venues of the Office of Culture will be closed to the public until Nov. 30, and that no events will take place there: Wiesbaden art school (teaching), cultural forum and concert studio, art house / art hall, exhibition rooms in the city archive, city museum on the market (sam), Caligari movie theater, Villa Clementine literature house. Advance sales for these facilities will also be suspended. Any events of the cultural office at other locations, for example in the city library, will also not take place. Events that are offered digitally or online are not affected by this. City libraries and city archives remain open. All users are asked to find out about the current situation on the website www.wiesbaden.de/kultur before planning to use them.



The organization team of the Animated Film Festival has announced that the 22nd International Animated Film Festival Wiesbaden has been canceled shortly before the start due to the current federal-state resolution on the corona pandemic. The festival was scheduled for Nov. 6 to 8 in the movie theater of the German Film and Media Assessment in Schloss Biebrich and in the Caligari Filmbühne. An alternative date to be determined.



The Wiesbaden Fasanerie must close starting Monday, Nov. 2, until the end of November. The Fasanerie will still be open on Sunday, Nov. 1. The prerequisite for access is a ticket, which is available at the Tourist Info or on the internet. The Sunday before, all tickets were gone because of the nice weather. The zoo management appeals to all visitors to respect the distance and hygiene rules. This is especially true when feeding animals in the enclosure.



Furthermore, the Treffpunkt Kindertagespflege can only be reached by phone again for the time being, phone (0611) 314263. Contact persons are available at the following times: Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applications and other documents are available under “Kontact” at www.wiesbaden.de/kindestagespflege.



The health authority can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine on (0800) 5554666 daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Further questions, concerns and information about the corona virus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Current information on the subject of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.