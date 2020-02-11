The Curse of Old Ironsides

Then, I woke up.



I was at a loss at how long my slumber had consumed my watch. My soul then slowly began to rise up once again like the golden moon and stars crawling over the shadowy vast ocean at dusk, with only sprinkles of light dancing upon the waters. I laid there motionless for a moment while I collected my mind. Following my awaking, I slowly opened my eyes only to be met with devils of confusion and anxiety. Darkness and an absence filled the room I was in with what my ill-awoke eyes could only perceive as faint sources of warm light. Panic and disorientation shocked my body like a fiery bloody fork of lighting into the black waves of the ocean out of my berthing and onto the hard deck below me. Immediately I got up and began perspiring from all throughout my body. Fear of falling asleep on watch and something happening was every Sailor’s worst nightmare. However throughout my adrenaline induced state, a sense of abnormalities struck me. I felt… uncomfortable. Not worried of repercussions of what the Captain or worse even Big Navy would do to me, but a different feeling of edging uncomfortableness.



It was an abnormal emotion that one only feels when they sense they are being watched.



It was an atmosphere of danger but not immediate. My number one priority was to assess what had happened and to fix it as soon as I could. The berth deck in which I had fallen asleep on was not usually pitch black at any point in the day or night.



I assumed it was a problem with the electric wiring and the rain had short circuited the system. I pulled out that radio of mine quicker than a cowboy from the wild west to call upon my watch team. However, much to my annoyance, my radio was in fact dead. If Lady Fortune was real, she was not a fan of mine.



Errrrreeeeeeek.



The floorboards then began to creak. It felt as if the ship wasn’t in port anymore. Something was definitely wrong, and it wasn’t just the electric box.



Upon a more sober and collected inspection of the deck, one could point out multiple lightboxes hung around. Each providing only a small glimmer of illumination. Barely enough to identify where I even was. I began walking. Not truly walking, but just barely creeping forward of the ship to the ladder wells. It was my intention to go topside and fully analyze what had happened. With each step, I felt heavy with dread—hands about to grab me—knives drawing against my back. It was like I was being hunted. I reached out to grab the line of the ladder well like a hand reaching out to touch the face of God. Very slowly.



“You shouldn’t do that here.”



A quiet monotone voice whispered into my ear. So soft and so gentle I could feel the wet musty breath of whatever dastardly creature spoke to me in my ear. My heart jumped. Like rockets shooting out of the ground. I slowly turned around to find nothing but an empty berthing behind me. I was perplexed. What’s happening? Is this some kind of prank?



A bosun pipe interrupts my thinking. The scream like blast is heard throughout the entire ship. So loud that I think the timbers and fibers of the bulkhead and deck were vibrating. Deafening and striking into the epicenter of one’s soul. Like a cutlass to the stomach. The silence following only made that blast louder, and God, if only the silence would just continue.



“Oh help me Bob, I'm bully in the alley…

Weigh hey, bully in the alley

Help me Bob, I'm bully in the alley…

Bully down in Shinbone Al”



I started to hear singing. Singing like the kind people hard at work would sing at sea except this was just one person. The voice echoed. It wasn’t loud but it was just loud enough that you could faintly hear it, almost like that of a thought in the back of one’s mind that bleeds through the ridged cracks of the skull. Definitely there. The sound of thunder and rain accompanied the voice like the sculptures of art and the Louvre.



I cautiously proceeded topside. Attempting to locate the source of the voice and to confirm I wasn’t just going mad. I went through the gun deck and finally to the weather deck. When I finally got up top… I saw the ship was no longer in port. No longer was my ship attached to the beautiful Boston Harbor. Fog and rain clouded my vision. We’re in a Gale of a storm with fog stretching across the ocean and large waves jumping over the decks. Well, I was in a Gale of a storm. From what it appeared. I was the only one on board. A strange fact as normally it took an entire crew just to pull out of port. Looking aloft or up I saw the ship was fully rigged and catching plenty of wind in the storm. I retreated aft or backwards of the ship to find the ship's wheel motionless, stern, as if it were being held in place by someone. My heart trembled, and my bones shivered in reaction to what was happening. I was alone on this 222-year-old ship out at sea, in a storm, with strange occurrences in motion.



I screamed into the empty abyss.



Looking for anyone to help me at all whether it be God or Davy Jones himself. The lonely reply of nothingness but the storm and rain only reminded me of how alone I was in this black velvet ocean.



I was sailing in a nightmare. Waves popping over the decks and water throwing the ship from one ocean to another. It was so dark that the lightning was the only way I was able to see anything on board. The singing continued. I grew weary of its weirdness. Perhaps Neptune, the God of the waters, was on a quest to torture my spirit.



...something called me.



Called me to look up—aloft on the main mast toward the main royal yard, I saw something. A body—a body of that resembled a person... but not entirely.



Something was odd about this person. For the darkness was so much that I could hardly make out the figure. I decided to climb aloft as my other options were exasperated. I laid onto the larboard main shroud and began climbing. Time began moving slower than it ever had before as I lifted one leg after another. Drums as though I marched toward a public execution filled my heart. I held fast to the lines as much as I could considering the rocking and rolling of the ship. As I climbed, up I heard echoes of the bosun pipe blasted earlier in the confines of my head.



And at long last, I had reached the top. Curiously enough, the singing stopped. It was strange in the fact that the absence of it made the world sound quieter even if I was in the middle of a storm. The fighting top was moving along with the wind and water so I held fast to the shrouds above me. Just in front of me was what seemed to be a man. He was sitting down with his back turned towards me. Dressed in a very peculiar uniform. A uniform that an 1812-era Sailor would wear. With dried yellow pants and white top doused in water. And finally a plain black hat on top.



“Hey!” I shouted.



Silence.



“You think you wanna tell me what the hell is happening here?!”



Silence.



“I don’t know what happened, I accidentally fell asleep on the ship while on watch and now I don’t know what’s going on!”



Deafening silence.



“CAN YOU HEAR ME?!”



I screamed at the man—angrily—desperately—pleadingly...



Yet, there we were. Me staring at the back of the man’s head and him staring off into the heavens. It was almost a half a minute before he began to move. And with each rain drop that fell upon my face, my fear grew more and more intense. I felt like a child lost in a strange neighborhood looking for anyone to help me. As he stood up the man pulled on the shrouds to hoist himself up and on one leg. The only leg he had.



He turned to me and viciously grabbed my jacket like a madman and began to scream. His voice is still imprinted in my mind. It sounded like the booming of thunder and mountains tumbling down to the gates of hell.



“Eram quod es, eris quod sum!



The trumpets of Judgement day may sound but my body will remain one with these planks for as long as the waters are one with the Sky! For I am Richard Dunns, and I will be damned to hell before I let you send my ship to the locker of Davy Jones! You will pay for your negligence and carelessness!”



He finally launches me off the fighting top.



Spiraling down towards the deck...



Falling into a pool of fear and the unknown... Ever so slowly. As I fall against the course wind and rain, lighting illuminates for a second. Bodies.

Bodies and bones of the unfortunate dead hanging from the yardarms.



Sagging, depressed and starved of the honors of life like dead rats.



Sweet succulent life and divinity fade away as I fall. Darkness and negative cavities flood my eyes in the way that the waters of Niagara flood. And just like that, I’m floating in an abyss. It felt peaceful. A change of pace considering. Not being able to touch anything, nor see. It was like I fell asleep on a colossal cloud floating above the sea. Just sinking into the cavity of black space.



A devil of a man that Dunns appeared to be. His face was filled with rot. Fungus and choral all throughout his body. Accompanied with tears of wet skin gushing from the inside. More disgusting than that was his breath that was foul and depressing. Eyes of a demon, consumed by the seas. The sight of Dunns was one I would never forget.



My thoughts were interrupted with the blast of a bosun’s pipe.



I look around the darkness to locate the sound only moments before crashing into some sort of wall. Suddenly my vision is impaired. It’s as if a blind fold has been wrapped around my eyes. Ever so slowly, my hearing returns to the sound of water crashing and the cluster footsteps around me. Joy and bliss drowned my thoughts for this meant I was not dead! Suddenly, without any understanding of what was happening, I felt my hands and arms being wrapped around something large with intense force. I could feel my wrists being fastened and secured. With much anguish and misfortune, I knew what was about to happen.



For hours on end, I felt the excruciating pain of the 'Cat of Nine Tails' strike and bleed through my back preceded by a voice explaining my negligence of duty to a crew of laughing and taunting individuals. The pain was so immense I could feel the lashes slash through my spine and break my bones. My body finally gave up after what felt like hundreds of hours.



My body finally submitted to the darkness...



...Radio static...



“OOD - Sounding, Do you copy?”



I awoke again.



There I was, back in the hammock that I originally fell asleep on. Filled with the gasping relief of realization it was all just the figments of my imagination during my slumber.



Only to hear the faint Bosun Pipe blast in the far distance once again…

