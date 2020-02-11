NRL Researcher Receives American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award

Courtesy Photo | Edward Gorzkowski III, Ph.D., received the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Edward Gorzkowski III, Ph.D., received the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award, Oct. 1, 2020, for excellence in research and development of ceramic sciences and materials. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Multifunctional Materials Branch Head Edward Gorzkowski, Ph.D., received the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award, Oct. 1 for excellence in research and development of ceramic sciences and materials.



The Richard M. Fulrath Award promotes technical and personal friendships between professional American and Japanese ceramic engineers and scientists, while encouraging a greater understanding among the diverse cultures of the Pacific Rim.



“I am very honored by this award as it is nice to be recognized by your peers and professional society,” Gorzkowski said. “It makes me feel proud I can bring recognition to NRL and expose NRL’s work to a larger community.”



Gorzkowski is scheduled to be presented with his award at the Materials Science and Technology 2021 annual meeting themed the “Bridge Across the Pacific,” which the award has come to symbolize since its inception in 1978.



“This award is about bridge building and reaching out to the science community at large, especially in Japan,” Gorzkowski said. “I think these are things we all need to do as science is a global community. Finding out what others are doing and collaborating with the best from around the world will only help bring more ideas to NRL and ultimately benefit the warfighter.”



Gorzkowski’s research areas include piezoelectric materials for sensor and actuator applications, unique processing methods to create bulk nano-structured ceramics including microwave, and high pressure and aerosol deposition processing for functional and structural applications such as hypersonics.



“He truly embraces the international nature of our always growing electroceramics community,” said Eric Patterson, a NRL materials research scientist and colleague who nominated Gorzkowski for the award. “He has worked hard to grow routes of collaboration, been a strong mentor for students, helped them to participate, and also routinely organizes visits and symposia.”



Patterson went on to say Gorzkowski’s career and accomplishments have only grown over the years that he has known him.



Patterson said, “Over the course of his career he has become an internationally recognized expert in the field of electroceramics; including in the forms of single crystals, bulk, and thick film materials development and implementation.”



Gorzkowski received his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Lehigh University in 2004.





