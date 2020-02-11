Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: October 2020 operations of renovations for office building at Fort McCoy

    October 2020 operations of renovations for office building at Fort McCoy

    Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown

    FORT MCCOY , WI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown Oct. 15, 2020.

    This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works.

    The project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020
    Story ID: 382217
    Location: FORT MCCOY , WI, US 
