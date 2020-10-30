Honorable Dr. Wardynski visits, discusses key education QoL initiatives

Photo By Christy Graham | Pictured from left to right: Honorable Dr. E. Casey Wardynski, assistant secretary of...... read more read more Photo By Christy Graham | Pictured from left to right: Honorable Dr. E. Casey Wardynski, assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; James Williams, Vernon Parish superintendent; Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, Dione Bradford, Parkway Elementary principal; Mary McDonald, Parkway Elementary vice principal; Edith K. Pickens, highly qualified expert for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Tiffany Koch, Fort Polk’s school liaison officer; and Anne Smith, curriculum director, stand with Parkway Elementary students after Bradford received the Army Public Service Commendation Medal, presented by Wardynski, for earning the distinction of Louisiana’s Principal of the Year. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Following an Education Summit hosted Oct. 6 by the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Honorable Dr. E. Casey Wardynski, assistant secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs and Edith K. Pickens, highly qualified expert for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, attended meetings and toured Fort Polk and Leesville schools on Oct. 27.

The follow-up education summit meeting focused on enriching the quality of education in Vernon Parish through enhancing infrastructure, traditional and virtual course options and further refining communication between students, teachers, parents, administrators, school board members and Army leadership.

The visit began at the Warrior Center with Wardynski; Pickens; Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander, United States Army Forces Command; Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general, JRTC and Fort Polk; Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, garrison commander; and other command group members discussing ways to improve quality of life by expanding virtual course options and utilizing Department of Defense Education Activity grants.

“We’ve had many wins this year with the $7.4 million DoD awarded Defense Critical Infrastructure Program grant slated for investment in the five Vernon Parish schools attended by Fort Polk’s military children,” said Roseberry.

The state of Louisiana has also dedicated $800,000 to upgrade the air conditioning system at North Polk Elementary and facilitate Chromebook distribution for students, continuing an effort to improve virtual learning in Vernon Parish, he said.

“The garrison leadership is passionate about education,” said Roseberry, who is a member of the Vernon Parish School Board and a father of two children enrolled in the district.

During his tour of Parkway Elementary, Wardynski recognized the school’s principal, Dione Bradford, for earning the distinction of Louisiana’s Principal of the Year by awarding her the Department of the Army Public Service Commendation Medal.

“I greatly appreciate what you’re doing, because it makes a big difference to our military Families,” Wardynski said.

At Leesville High School, Wardynski toured school grounds and discussed provisional plans to move the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and woodshop buildings from the outskirts of the campus to placement within the school’s fences, increasing physical security. The changes would also include upgrades for the buildings, allowing for expanded program offerings at the school, which open additional career pathway options for students.

At a separate meeting held at the VPSB, Wardynski met with Superintendent James Williams, and Pickens sat with other school board leaders and Tiffany Koch, Fort Polk’s school liaison officer, to discuss procuring additional grants for curriculums, infrastructure needs and furthering teachers’ professional development.

On the topic of professional development, Picken’s discussed “Laying the Foundation,” the National Math and Science Initiative developed to cultivate the expertise and leadership of teachers.

With that professional development, teachers are better able to prepare students to be creative problem solvers through higher-order thinking capabilities, helping them to thrive throughout their education, in Advanced Placement courses or dual-enrollment programs in high school, said Koch.

Wardynski highlighted the importance of having empowered, highly trained teachers.

“I had a wonderful third grade teacher, Mrs. Bishop, who sparked my interest in reading. After the military, I dedicated myself to ensuring that kids had access to great teachers like her,” said Wardynski.