Navy League, NETC Seek Applications for Alaska Sea Services Scholarships

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Navy League and Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced Nov. 2 the requirements and solicited applications for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarships for academic year 2021-2022.



The program awards up to four $1,000 scholarships annually for undergraduate education to dependent children and spouses of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard personnel who legally claim Alaska as their state of residence.



The scholarships are possible through funds raised by Alaskan citizens for a war bond as a gift to USS Juneau (CL 52) during World War II. After the sinking of Juneau, the governor of the territory of Alaska and the secretary of the Navy agreed to keep the bond monies on deposit until an appropriate application was found. In 1986, the Navy established the Alaska Sea Services fund.



“Alaskan citizens originally raised these funds for the Atlanta-class light cruiser USS Juneau. Juneau was integral to the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands, but was later sunk at the Battle of Guadalcanal prior to the gift being presented to her crew,” said Ryan Donaldson, Navy League executive vice president for business operations. “Honoring the loss of Juneau’s crew could not be better achieved than through supporting the education of students within her sponsoring state.”



Applicants must be the child or spouse of a legal resident of the state of Alaska who is, or was at the time of death or designation as missing-in-action, a Regular or Reserve U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard member on active duty, inactive duty or retired with or without pay.



The Navy League will screen all applications and submit their recommendations to NETC for final consideration and awarding. Selection criteria includes academic proficiency, character, leadership ability, community involvement and financial need.



“It is an honor to be a part of the Alaska Sea Services Scholarship,” said Tom Smith, NETC’s advanced education program coordinator. “We look forward to any opportunity to provide educational opportunities to develop the future of our great nation.”



Students must provide proof of acceptance at an accredited college or university for full-time undergraduate study toward a bachelor’s degree. An individual cannot receive more than two scholarship awards during the pursuit of a four-year degree.



The Navy League is accepting scholarship applications from Dec. 8, 2020 to March 15, 2021.



For additional information and a link to apply for the Alaska Sea Services Scholarship, visit https://www.navyleague.org/programs/scholarships or email scholarships@navyleaque.org.

