Photo Essay: Soldiers hold field training for the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course at Fort McCoy

Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together during training Oct. 23, 2020, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post.



The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover wheeled vehicles.



Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles.



RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces.



