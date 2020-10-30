JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. Oct. 30, 2020 —Soldiers assigned to the Ready One Detachment of the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element (RPOE) were first in line to receive the flu shot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis today.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 14:44
|Story ID:
|382118
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT