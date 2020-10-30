Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Story by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. Oct. 30, 2020 —Soldiers assigned to the Ready One Detachment of the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element (RPOE) were first in line to receive the flu shot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 14:44
    Story ID: 382118
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Fort Eustis
    sddc
    amc
    medical readiness
    #Ready2Fight #ArmyReadiness #ArmyTeam #ReadyNow flu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT