Flu-shot season kicks off at Joint Base Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. Oct. 30, 2020 —Soldiers assigned to the Ready One Detachment of the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element (RPOE) were first in line to receive the flu shot at Joint Base Langley-Eustis today.



The mass flu shot event ensured that the unit maintains readiness and deployability, according to Maj. Eric Ahle, commander, 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade.



“It is vital this year to get ahead of the flu season and not compound the challenges of Covid-19 with our personnel catching influenza,” Ahle added.



The Soldiers under his command are on alert status and stand ready to answer the call to rapidly mobilize and deploy forces anywhere in the world.

The unit received priority because this year’s flu vaccine is in short supply, according to McDonald Army Health Center officials.

“The heroes at the Ft. Eustis Department of Public Health reached out and wanted to ensure the Ready One Detachment RPOE was ready to deploy at a moment’s notice,” Ahle said.



Active-duty service members, retirees and family members are encouraged to make arrangements at their local in-network pharmacy for the annual flu vaccination.



The 597th Transportation Brigade is a part of the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, responsible for integrating and synchronizing surface deployment and distribution capabilities in the Continental U.S, deploying and sustaining the Armed Forces off the East and Gulf coasts in support of global operations and U.S. Southern Command.



Additionally, the command stands ready to provide surface rapid port opening capabilities via the Army’s only three Rapid Port Opening Elements in support of its global Joint Task Force Port Opening mission.

