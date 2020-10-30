DLA Troop Support bids farewell to civilian retirees

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the retirement of two civilian employees during a ceremony at its Headquarters on October 29 in Philadelphia. Pauline Clark-Cox, left, retired after 35 years of federal service, Army Brig. Gen Gavin Lawrence, center, presided over the ceremony, and Robert Hutkowski, right, retired after 36 years of federal service. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support said ‘so long’ to two civilian employees during a retirement ceremony Oct. 29 in Philadelphia.



Robert Hutkowski of the Construction and Equipment supply chain retired after 36 years of federal service, and Pauline Clark-Cox of the Equal Employment Opportunity Office retired after 35 years of service.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence presided over the ceremony and thanked them for their combined 71 years of service to the warfighters throughout their career.



“As the DLA Troop Support Commander, I am honored to celebrate the dedicated workforce here in our Philadelphia headquarters,” Lawrence said. “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to celebrate those civilians who have given so much of themselves in support of our warfighters serving around the world.”



Lawrence presented Hutkowski and Clark-Cox with certificates of retirement, DLA Troop Support mementos and a commander’s coin. A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Hutkowski’s wife, Chong Hui.



Hutkowski started his career at the Defense Industrial Supply Center’s special contracts branch. After a promotion, he served as the team leader and contracting officer in the bearings branch, where he oversaw the planning and procurement of a $3 million renovation and systems furniture contract. He eventually went to work in the firefighting prime vendor program and is retiring as a contract specialist in C&E’s heavy equipment procurement program.



“I couldn’t have done this job without all of the help and all the support that I received over the years from all the division chiefs and branch chiefs and supervisors who helped me along the way,” he said. “And also, more importantly, all my coworkers, whether they were item managers or supply planners, everybody that lends a hand here and helps the buyer and contracting officer’s job to go easy.



Clark-Cox worked in the private sector before starting her federal career in 1985 as a temporary employee with the U.S. Navy. In 1988, she started working at the Defense Industrial Supply Center. She has been a part of the Equal Employment Opportunity Office since 1991.



“It was a pleasure to work here at DLA Troop Support for that long period of time,” Clark-Cox said. “I just want to thank everybody at DLA who helped me out.”