    Photo Essay: Engineer unit's equipment offloaded from railcars at Fort McCoy after deployment

    Soldiers with Wisconsin Army National Guard's 829th Engineer Company (Vertical

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company (Vertical Construction) and personnel with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division conduct redeployment rail operations Oct. 27, 2020 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The rail offload operations took places between Oct. 26 and 30, 2020. The offload included 37 railcars containing 102 pieces of rolling stock and container emptying operations.

    Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at the installation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

