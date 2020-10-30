ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Medical Group’s Healthcare Operations Squadron launched their annual “Taking the Flu to the Fight” influenza prevention campaign at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Oct 14, 2020.



There are three phases of the campaign, with phase one focusing on providing the vaccine to the medical staff, first responders, and patients with high-risk medical conditions. Phase two, which began Oct. 19, 2020, provides vaccines to remaining active duty members.



“The flu vaccine is more important than previous years due to the current COVID-19 situation,” said Tech. Sgt. Kelsey Pasinato, 48th HCOS Allergy and Immunizations NCO in-charge. “We need to make sure all our people are healthy and able to maintain operations throughout this pandemic.”



Due to COVID-19 considerations and local restrictions, the 48th HCOS is dispersing the vaccine over the next three weeks. Phase three will begin Nov. 12 and will expand to the remaining beneficiaries in the area, with the estimated completion date set for Dec. 10.



“This method of vaccine distribution keeps the medical group from being over tasked, and sending us to a set place makes it easier for the squadrons to send less people at one time,” said Staff Sgt. Anna Murray, 48th HCOS Allergy and Immunizations technician.



By “Taking the Flu to the Fight,” the 48th Fighter Wing can continue to execute the mission and keep Liberty Wing Airmen and their families healthy.



To receive further information regarding the flu vaccine please contact the Allergy and Immunization Flight at usaf.lakenheath.48-mdg.mbx.sgoma@mail.mil.

