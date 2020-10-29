Photo Essay: Assistant Secretary of U.S. Navy, Chief of Naval Personnel visit Fort McCoy; see Navy's ongoing ROM mission on post

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Catherine Kessmeier and...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Catherine Kessmeier and Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP), participate in a socially distanced meeting with Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, on Oct. 27, 2020, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis. Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss dialed in virtually from a temporary duty location. The Navy leadership team visited Fort McCoy to meet with Navy cadre personnel who are working with new recruits at Fort McCoy before they attend boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. They stopped by to thank Fort McCoy staff for their continued support of this unique and critical Navy mission. Joining the assistant secretary and the CNP were Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander of Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander of Naval Service Training Command, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Catherine Kessmeier and Vice Adm. John Nowell, Jr., Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP), participate in a socially distanced meeting with Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, garrison command sergeant major, on Oct. 27, 2020, at the garrison headquarters building at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss dialed in virtually from a temporary duty location.



The Navy leadership team visited Fort McCoy to meet with Navy cadre personnel who are working with new recruits at Fort McCoy before they attend boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill.



They stopped by to thank Fort McCoy staff for their continued support of this unique and critical Navy mission.



Joining the assistant secretary and the CNP were Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander of Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander of Naval Service Training Command, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith.



The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., worked with the Army at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training.



Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected.



More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”