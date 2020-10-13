NIOC Colorado Celebrates Navy’s 245th Birthday

AURORA, Colo. (NNS) – Sailors assigned to Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado reflected on the history of their service during an observance of the Navy’s 245th birthday held in the Aerospace Data Facility Colorado’s conference rooms, Oct. 13.

The annual event celebrates the 13 October 1775 establishment of the Navy by the Continental Congress. After the American War of Independence, the U.S. Constitution empowered the new Congress to provide and maintain a Navy. Acting on this authority, Congress established the Department of the Navy on 30 April 1798.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized official recognition of 13 October as the birthday of the U.S. Navy. Since then, each CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of this occasion “to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service.”

The central theme of the Navy’s 245th birthday is “Victory at Sea,” which encompasses the Navy’s efforts in battle during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

A limited ceremony organized by Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Chief Petty Officer Daniel Wegner took place with mitigation measures in place due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Planning for the Navy's 245th Birthday had its fair share of challenges and requires a lot of flexibility, but ultimately it was a very rewarding process. NIOC CO was still able to have a ceremony celebrating 245 years of history, heritage, and tradition; the ceremony was a success due to the hard work and dedication of our Sailors,” said Wegner. “We were able to carry forward many time-honored traditions including the 2 Bell Ceremony, listening to the Navy Hymn, and singing Anchors Aweigh! We honored all the past and present POW's with the traditional POW ceremony. We enjoyed a short history video narrated by Chief Fabrizio, which covered the major highlights of our 245 years of history.”

NIOC Colorado is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 101 of the U.S. 10th Fleet. Based at Buckley Space Force Base, its mission is to provide ready, trained, and motivated Information Warfare Officers, Cryptologic Enlisted Personnel, and expertise to support Fleet, combat forces, and National intelligence operations requirements worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 15:03 Story ID: 382020 Location: AURORA, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Colorado Celebrates Navy’s 245th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.