Corps waives day use fees at recreation areas for Veterans Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District announced today that it will waive day use fees at more than 250 Tulsa District parks in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11.



The waiver covers boat launch ramps and swimming beach fees and does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters and special events. Other agencies managing recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver.



Visitors are encouraged to contact USACE lake and river project offices before visiting to ensure recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps and swimming beaches and other sites is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm. Visitors should check with lake offices by contacting the relevant lake for openings. A list of lake office phone numbers is available at www.swt.usace.army.mil/Contact/Contact-A-Lake/



USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 to honor the men and women who have served our nation and the armed forces.



The Tulsa District is one of the leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation and hosts millions of visitors annually to its lake and river projects.



To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit www.corpslakes.us, or www.recreation.gov.



While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park and recreation facility guidance can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.