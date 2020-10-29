100th MXG awarded 2020 SECDEF maintenance award

The 100th Maintenance Group has been awarded the 2020 Secretary of Defense Maintenance Effectiveness Award for their professionalism and commitment to outstanding military mission accomplishment at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.



The 100th MXG provides aircraft maintenance and equipment support to the sole aerial refueling wing within the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa area of responsibility, and RAF Mildenhall’s tenant units, including the 352nd Special Operations Wing and 95th Reconnaissance Wing.



During 2020, the more than 550 100th MXG Airmen produced over 1,200 sorties, resulting in more than 6,100 flying hours flown across 104 countries and 21 million square miles of airspace.



“This award reflects a complete team effort across the 100th MXG, but also the collaboration between partners across the base and our enterprise, to include the staff and program office,” said Col. John Tran, 100th MXG commander. “Over the past year, these Airmen have embraced our four priorities and vision to be ‘Ready for Anything.’ They have built an indescribable culture of innovation and excellence. We have long said these Airmen hit well above their weight class, and they bring that fighting mentality every day. I’m very thankful and humbled to be serving with them.”



Throughout the year, the group supported six combatant commands and validated various air and naval forces, 31 NATO partners and more than 2,200 receiver aircraft in joint exercises such as Mobility Guardian, Trident Juncture, Global Thunder and the largest exercise since the Cold War, Baltic Operations.



The unit also supported a no-notice close air support mission, providing four crew-ready aircraft in under six hours to support the safe extraction of 40 embassy employees from imminent danger.



“This award is a culmination of many past and present Airmen of the 100th MXG, these accolades do not come easily, and the Airmen have created a culture of excellence like I haven’t seen anywhere else,” said Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Tonino, 100th MXG superintendent.



The 100th MXG not only supported various operations and exercises throughout the year, they also saved the Department of Defense millions of dollars through innovative solutions and efficient maintenance procedures.



During 2020, 100th MXG maintenance technicians developed an inspection table to evaluate critical engine components more efficiently. This process cut 93 man-hours and ensured the longevity of approximately 2,700 engine blades, valued at $99.8 million. The group also coordinated 73 technical assistance requests, eliminating $235,000 in estimated costs. The 100th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight performed 108 non-destructive inspections, eliminating 96 hours of aircraft down time and the need for a $3 million engine replacement.



The 100th MXG ensures the Bloody Hundredth’s 15 KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft are able to provide rapid global mobility and aerial refueling capability to the U.S. Air Force and NATO partners and allies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Date Taken: 10.29.2020