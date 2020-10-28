NAVFAC Hawaii 2021 Engineers of the Year

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – In early October 2020, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii selected two of its most outstanding engineers for special recognition, awarding Red Hill Program Management Officer Cmdr. Darrel Frame as the 2021 Military Engineer of the Year and Supervisory Structural Engineer Guar Johnson as the 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



“We have a team of terrific engineers at NAVFAC Hawaii and selecting two out the group was exceedingly difficult,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Commanding Officer, Capt. James “Gordie” Meyer. “However, Cmdr. Frame and Gaur truly stood out and deserve recognition for the outstanding work they do every day for the Department of Defense within Navy Region Hawaii.”



Frame, a civil engineer, expertly led the integration and daily operations of the Red Hill Construction Program Team and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor (FLCPH) Fuels Department, forming a model for Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) operations and construction departments worldwide. He led fuel tank repair and construction projects, providing superb oversight, execution, and customer service on over 40 POL projects at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai.



“Darrel masterfully orchestrated numerous contract awards and modifications, including four strategic petroleum projects that cleaned, inspected, and repaired large-scale fuel tanks valued at $57 million, exceeding goals set by Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA),” said Cmdr. Don Dasher, NAVFAC Hawaii operations officer. “He also led the return of operations of repaired fuel tanks to the supported command for 12 fuel tanks, including the successful turnover of the first 2.5 million gallon Red Hill fuel tank since 2014.”



Frame filled a critical gap as Red Hill Program Manager for Navy Region Hawaii and another critical billet as the NAVFAC Hawaii Environmental Engineering Department, expertly serving as the leader and the primary point of contact for the EPA, DOH, and Congressional Delegation staffs for all Red Hill, Waste Water Treatment Plant, Biosolids Treatment Facility, Water Distribution System, and other critical environmental operations throughout Hawaii.



“He introduced innovative solutions to enhance project execution with new and emerging technologies such as autonomous systems and enhanced inspection devices to improve the repairs and operations of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by formally partnering with Navy and DOD research organizations and the University of Hawaii,” said Dasher. “His efforts have led to in-depth evaluations with industry leaders and additional industry forums to explore innovative emerging technologies to maintain and improve the facility for the next 25 years.”



Frame is a graduate of the University of Washington, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Washington.



Johnson, a civil engineer, is a lead Structural Technical Expert and has been involved with the obligation of over $200 million of Navy Mission Critical requirements in FY20 that will increase the mission readiness of our military and provides a valuable federal funding stream into Hawaii’s economy. In addition, he has developed a review/tracking system of pier load evaluation requests by incorporating current assets and structural engineering studies. This system has increased the efficiency for load evaluation reviews and provides a tool to program future studies and improvement projects for piers, saving the government millions of dollars.



“Guar bring years of outside experience in research, planning, design, and management, to the NAVFAC Hawaii family from his 15 years at the University of Hawaii and 19 years as a private-sector architect-engineering consultation,” said NAVFAC Hawaii Supervisory Interdisciplinary Engineer Cey Murakami. “He has been involved with significant Military Construction infrastructure projects needed for national security valued at over $400 million during his three years here, including his time in the Architect Engineer community.”



In addition, Johnson has performed structural integrity and load rating evaluations for State Department of Transportation and Hawaii Community Development authority infrastructures, including piers, wharves and bridges. He continues to conduct research as an Adjunct Professor/Affiliate Researcher at the University of Hawaii, Civil & Environment Engineering Department.



“Along with his extensive engineering experience, Guar brings a strong work ethic and positive attitude to solve any challenge,” Murakami. “He is well respected by his coworkers.”



Gaur is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, with a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Civil Engineering. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Hawaii.



Both Frame and Johnson were forwarded to compete for the NAVFAC Engineer of the Year award and potentially for the National Society of Professional Engineer’s Federal Engineer of the Year award program.

