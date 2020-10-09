Hiking & other outdoor adventures benefit mental and physical health

Whether looking to reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, or connect with family, or improve physical health, military personnel, civilians and their families aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California are embracing outdoor recreation.



“The pandemic has been a time of uncertainty for everyone, with new information and guidance changing daily,” said Jesica Grow, New Parent Support Program home visitor and Family Advocacy Program clinician with Behavioral Health Section. “Not knowing what to expect can be anxiety provoking and change can be stressful. Finding ways to ease anxiety and relieve stress during these uncertain times is important and because we know from research that spending time in nature and participating in outdoor activities can reduce levels of stress and anxiety, it is the perfect way to get out of our homes.”



Even with travel restrictions in place, there are a plethora of places within 30 miles of Barstow where individuals, families and groups can hike.



“Some of the local Barstow hiking sites include B-Hill, Lead Mountain, Rainbow Basin, Achy Breaky Trail, and Owl Canyon Trail,” said Michelle Adams, Prevention and Education specialist, and victim advocate with BH Section. “The Desert Discovery Center in Barstow is a great place to go and explore, too.”



“Bell Mountain is a good place, too,” said Michelle Lawing, Installation Sexual Assault Response coordinator. “It is off of Dale Evans Parkway by the Apple Valley Airport. There is an American flag at the top of that mountain. A friend and I have hiked it before. Bring water. Hardly anyone hikes that area so it’s great for social distancing.”



One of the benefits of getting back to nature is that you will be outside, in fresh air, where it is less likely to contract COVID-19, explained James Maher, Behavioral Health Section Head.



“Because of the open air and wind, people are less likely to contract viruses and bacteria,” he said. “There is also a benefit in seeing something larger than ourselves and the beauty of nature. It can be spiritual. There are many, many places to explore in the surrounding area. I would recommend that people start off visiting Rainbow Basin Natural Scenic Area. Rainbow Basin is pretty just to drive through. And if one goes to the campground area there is a nice hiking trail that even has a cave one can walk through. Sawtooth Canyon is another nice area to explore and has hiking trails. There are also several places off of Fort Irwin Road that have good dirt roads that are accessible and offer hiking trails.”



Calico Ghost Town area also has several canyon areas that are hike friendly, such as Odessa Canyon and Duran Canyon. Of course exercise releases the endorphins so you feel better and the hiking is overall good for physical and mental health, Maher explained.



“The greatest benefit being outdoors provides me is the ability to connect with my children,” said Master Sgt. Evan LaBounty, Base Safety specialist. “I don’t like video games, (social media) or television very much. So, taking them outside and talking about the bugs, birds, reptiles, and rocks we encounter is an experience we can both benefit from.”



The outdoor activities also offer the added benefit of being cost effective.



“I like the idea of not needing a ton of stuff to go outdoors,” LaBounty said. “I just want to take the bare essentials and try to enjoy nature in its raw form. I don’t want to bring the indoors with me when we are hiking, camping, etc. I am also a minimalist runner and do not like carrying unnecessary items. I typically only have the clothes on my back and my (smart) watch to track my workouts. I will run in nearly any type of weather, but it is important to take time to properly acclimate to the conditions and know your capabilities. Running in a 105+ degree climate can place an extraordinary amount of stress on your body. So, staying close to shade and water sources is important. When hiking or running away from populated areas, it is important to take a water source, have a plan on location and planned route, but most importantly communicate your plans to others so they know when to expect you back or to hear from you. Many places lack cell phone service, so having someone alert officials if you do not return on time may be crucial to receiving aid in the event of injury or disorientation.”



In addition to Rainbow Basin, LaBounty recommends Owl Canyon as another great outdoor recreational area you can reach within just minutes outside the Barstow city limits.



“These areas offer some really unique geological formations and the rocks' color variations supposedly rival those found in Death Valley National Park’s Painted Desert,” he said.



For those able to drive a little further, on the way up to Big Bear the Pacific Coast Trail crosses over Hwy 18.



“There is a decent sized parking area and you can hike for as long as you would like, in either direction,” LaBounty said. “Heading down the Cajon Pass on I-15 there are some really interesting rock formations on the right side of the freeway. Exit at Hwy 138, take a right and look for the parking along the right side of the road about ¾ mile down.”



For Staff Sgt. Ricardo Martinez, Communications chief aboard base, running is one of his favorite forms of exercise.



“During the COVID-19 pandemic I was able to get back in touch with my distance running and setting mileage goals for myself,” he said. “Lately my goal has been to reach 100 miles a month and I have been meeting that goal since April.”



The benefits he’s noted include increased stamina and endurance. He dislikes running on a treadmill, indoors, because he says he feels like a caged animal. Rather, he prefers running outdoors, “free as he pleases.”



“I’ve also managed to shed some excess weight which is always a plus,” he said. “In the local Barstow area I mainly just enjoy trail running rather than running on the street. I run out in the open desert where service trails are, or cleared pathways in the desert. Some of the areas include the mountain area just outside the base that is between the base and the 15 freeway. It’s hilly terrain, but a nice challenge. I also run in the open desert just south of Rimrock Road all the way to the other side of highway 247, or I run on Camp Rock Road leading to Newberry Mountains Wilderness which is a steady incline but a nice decline on the way back. I typically run 10 miles, 5 miles up and back down.”



With plenty of places to hike, camp, run, and play outdoors with family, those from the Behavioral Health Section highly recommend selecting a destination, and getting outside. One caveat from Maher, though, is to avoid Amboy Crater during the spring, summer and early fall months. For more on that particular story, you’ll have to ask him yourselves directly.



For your outdoor activities, be sure to take more water than you think you’ll need, electrolyte powder, foods high in electrolytes, clothing, and hats for heat mitigation and appropriate shoes.

Hiking & other outdoor adventures benefit mental and physical health