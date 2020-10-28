ALU to get ACFT Training Site; projected completion in June ‘21

Courtesy Photo | FORT LEE, VA. - Site images show the location and proposed layout of a new Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT LEE, VA. - Site images show the location and proposed layout of a new Army Logistics University ACFT training area near the intersection of A and Mahone Avenues. Completion of the $694,000 project is currently set for June 2021, barring unanticipated delays. see less | View Image Page

A small engineering project at Fort Lee will give new life to an old motor pool parking lot and could become a high-visibility model for Army Combat Fitness Test training facilities around the force.



“We’re working this specifically for the Army Logistics University at the moment, and it has the potential to serve as a pilot project for the development of sustainable, all-weather ACFT fields at additional locations for other units,” said Tim Richardson, Department of Public Works acting director.



Douglas Gretka, chief of the Training Operations Branch, added, “In CASCOM, we want every training battalion to have a dedicated ACFT site, which we feel is critical given the expected student throughput requirements. We figured out areas for the other battalions, but we didn’t have a dedicated place for the ALU Support Battalion. Our leadership recognized the potential for the motor pool, and the rest is history.”



The site and building design phase has been completed by KEI Architects and CHA Engineers, a pair of Richmond-based companies selected for the contract award. On Friday, their representatives and DPW project leads surveyed the parking lot at the corner of Mahone and A avenues to continue the project.



“They’re going to look at the elevations and where water might stand, then a crew will come in to mill up the existing asphalt so they can repave enough to support the new surface,” explained Kelvin Mervicker, a DPW general engineer.



The site will include a four-lane, quarter-mile running track and an infield training area – measuring just over 109 x 180 feet – that will be covered in artificial turf pre-printed with 16 testing lanes. Climbing stations with 16 pull-up bars will be installed on the outer side of the track perimeter. A double gate will be installed in the fence line to accommodate access.



There also will be buffer zones between the ACFT area and the perimeter fencing and buildings for possible parking.



Some portions of the $694,000 project can’t be worked until the spring because the asphalt plant closes during the winter. Accounting for that delay, the project is expected to be completed in June 21, barring other unanticipated interruptions.



“When it’s finished, the site will provide a robust capability for ALU to conduct the test 100 percent within the facility,” Gretka said. “Over time, with additional improvements, the training area could become ‘all-weather’ and perhaps a model to look to for other projects here or at other Army bases.”



The six-event ACFT 2.0 became the Army’s primary fitness assessment tool for all Soldiers as of Oct. 1. Replacing the 40-year-old, three-event Army Physical Fitness Test, the new exam “better connects fitness with combat readiness for all Soldiers,” according to the army.mil/acft website.



In light of the training interruptions caused by COVID-19, service leaders recently announced that “no adverse administrative actions will be taken against a Soldier for failing the ACFT;” however, troops should train and take the test seriously to ensure they are positioned to correctly perform and pass the assessment when it becomes the test of record.