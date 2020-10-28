Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy

    American Flag and Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole July 9, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is shown on the garrison flagpole in July 9 and 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 09:53
    Story ID: 381894
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
