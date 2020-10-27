Training Headline

Training Lead, a lead covers who, what when and where. The bridge comes next and helps transition between the blunt lead and the body of the story.

“This is a bridge,” I said. “A good quote makes a great bridge to the rest of the story where we will talk about the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of the event.”

The body covers the How and Why of a story and will usually cover the background info and whatever other information needed to educate the readers enough to give them context and why it is significant… or why they should care.

The body is often written in the inverted pyramid style, with the most important information at the top and the least important content at the end.

The Close, End or Conclusion should be a strong, summarizing statement. Make sure the last sentence is something you want the reader to remember. The reader often remembers the last thing they read the most after the Headline and Lead.

