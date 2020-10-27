Exchange Shoppers Can Enter to Win Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Package

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers will get the chance to win the ultimate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers will get the chance to win the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience—an Xbox One X gaming setup valued at $1,455—Oct. 3-Dec. 30 in the Rockstar Cyberpunk sweepstakes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military gamers the chance to win a state-of-the-art gaming setup in the Rockstar Cyberpunk sweepstakes.



From Oct. 30 to Dec. 3, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter for a chance to win one Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 gaming package valued at $1,455, including a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console with controller, a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for XBox One X, a Secret Labs Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair, an Arcturus pro gaming headset and one $60 Xbox gift card.



“Military gamers, take note—this is your chance to win the ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 experience,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Warfighters and their families work hard, and they deserve the chance to play hard, too. We can’t wait to notify our lucky winner that they have won this world-class gaming setup.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers age 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes to enter and find sweepstakes rules. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too—more information can be found on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



No purchase is necessary to win, and entry is limited to one per person. The drawing will take place on or about Dec. 11, after which the winner will be notified.



