SFC White retires with 40 years of service

We all anticipate that point in our careers when we reach “retirement.” For Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes White, that time is now. After serving 40 years in the military, White says it is time for her to enjoy her time with family.



White was born Oct. 1, 1960, on St. Croix to Leonor and Oscar Asencio. Number five out of six siblings, she enlisted into the Puerto Rico Army Reserves in October of 1980 as a means to explore. White completed her Basic Combat Training in Fort Dicks, NJ, and advance individual training in Fort Lee, VA. While attending AIT, she met her husband, Police Sgt. Richard White, Jr.



After completing AIT, her husband was stationed in Germany, leaving them separated for some time. With a lonely heart, White decided to reunite herself with her husband by going active duty and making her way to be stationed in Germany. Her first duty job was a Material Control, 76P. Then on to a unit supply manager, 92Y. “My dream job was to be a mechanic and dirty my hands," said White.



After serving two tours in Germany, and eight years in Oklahoma, the Whites and their four children Edrina, Leonor, Richard, and Sabrina, returned home to the Virgin Islands. “I was not able to experience much travel in my time in service, but some of my fondest memories were during my tour in Germany.”



"My advice to the future leaders of the VING, use all opportunities provided to you. Finish your education and respect your subordinates because you will be in that position one day and want the same respect in return. To my brothers and sisters in arms, it was indeed a pleasure. Thank you to everyone for their time, patience, and smiles." - Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes White.



White's plans for her retirement is to reorganize her life, spend her time traveling, and most importantly, spend more time with her family. The Virgin Islands National Guard will forever be a second family to her.



I leave you this saying, “Soldiers never die, they just fade away” -Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

