Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFC White retires with 40 years of service

    SFC White retires with 40 years of service

    Photo By Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel | Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes White says farewell to the Virgin Islands National Guard after...... read more read more

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    10.27.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    We all anticipate that point in our careers when we reach “retirement.” For Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes White, that time is now. After serving 40 years in the military, White says it is time for her to enjoy her time with family.

    White was born Oct. 1, 1960, on St. Croix to Leonor and Oscar Asencio. Number five out of six siblings, she enlisted into the Puerto Rico Army Reserves in October of 1980 as a means to explore. White completed her Basic Combat Training in Fort Dicks, NJ, and advance individual training in Fort Lee, VA. While attending AIT, she met her husband, Police Sgt. Richard White, Jr.

    After completing AIT, her husband was stationed in Germany, leaving them separated for some time. With a lonely heart, White decided to reunite herself with her husband by going active duty and making her way to be stationed in Germany. Her first duty job was a Material Control, 76P. Then on to a unit supply manager, 92Y. “My dream job was to be a mechanic and dirty my hands," said White.

    After serving two tours in Germany, and eight years in Oklahoma, the Whites and their four children Edrina, Leonor, Richard, and Sabrina, returned home to the Virgin Islands. “I was not able to experience much travel in my time in service, but some of my fondest memories were during my tour in Germany.”

    "My advice to the future leaders of the VING, use all opportunities provided to you. Finish your education and respect your subordinates because you will be in that position one day and want the same respect in return. To my brothers and sisters in arms, it was indeed a pleasure. Thank you to everyone for their time, patience, and smiles." - Sgt. 1st Class Mercedes White.

    White's plans for her retirement is to reorganize her life, spend her time traveling, and most importantly, spend more time with her family. The Virgin Islands National Guard will forever be a second family to her.

    I leave you this saying, “Soldiers never die, they just fade away” -Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 13:33
    Story ID: 381832
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC White retires with 40 years of service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    always ready
    always there
    nationalguard
    ving
    covid19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT