RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The American Forces Network (AFN) is providing 10 hours of simultaneous, continuous, live election coverage from three different news services.



AFN|news broadcasts CNN, AFN|prime Pacific airs the Fox News Channel and AFN|prime Atlantic provides MSNBC. Coverage starts at Midnight Central European Time/ 8 a.m. Japan Korea Time Nov. 4, and continues as long as fresh numbers come in.



"Providing all sides of the national conversation is what viewers expect and receive every day from AFN|news," says AFN|news programmer Mike Roberts. "The free and open selection of our leaders is central to the American idea of democracy. Our duty is to give the audience the best possible view of that."



Most AFN viewers receive eight television services, but others, such as U.S. military personnel afloat aboard ships around the world, receive three feeds. Viewers receiving the three-channel service will see election coverage from CNN on AFN|news and the Fox News Channel on AFN|prime.



AFN radio will air election updates across its services from a variety of sources in regularly scheduled news breaks. The AFN|The Voice AFN360 Internet radio service will air additional election results as they are received.



In addition to selecting the President, voters are casting ballots for every seat in the United States House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and the governorship of eleven states and two U.S. territories.



For a full schedule of all AFN programming, go to myafn.net.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2020 Date Posted: 10.26.2020 18:12 Story ID: 381782 Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Airing Continuous Live Election Results, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.