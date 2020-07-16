Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: July 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    July 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers arrive at the installation for training July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers are shown training July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

    Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 15:57
    Story ID: 381770
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
