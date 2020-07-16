Photo Essay: July 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers arrive at the installation for training July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers arrive at the installation for training July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response. Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers are shown training July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Transient troop training like this resumed at Fort McCoy in July 2020 after being stopped for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic response.



Over months of planning, however, Fort McCoy training officials were able to reopen the training with COVID-19 safety measures built in.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”