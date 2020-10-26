Gen. Ray speaks at Hypersonic Weapons Summit

Gen. Timothy M. Ray, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, spoke virtually at the Hypersonic Weapons Summit Oct. 29, 2020.



Due to COVID-19, the Hypersonic Weapons Summit was reconfigured to occur virtually and Ray provided insight on bolstering strategic deterrence and global strike combat support through the integration of hypersonic capabilities.



According to the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement, both the Pentagon and Congress have displayed a growing interest in pursuing the development and near-term operationalization of hypersonic weapons and systems.



“Hypersonic weapons have the ability to begin to dismantle some of those architectures in a way that is very effective and we think if we really are to continue in a competitive path and to manage escalation the ability to dismantle some of those pieces is a very important capability we need to pursue,” Ray said during the summit.



Air Force Global Strike Command provides strategic deterrence, global strike and combat support to U.S. Strategic Command and other geographic combatant commands. The persistent development of hypersonic weapons from near-peer adversaries requires a next-generation approach for global strike capability insertion.



“We as Airmen always figure out incredible innovative ways to leverage to our advantage and hypersonics is just another dimension of that,” Ray said.



Topics covered throughout the summit included:

• Enabling hypersonic capability for warfighters across multiple domains

• Technology investment areas to achieve hypersonic utilization

• Testing needs and priorities

• Defining mission requirements for hypersonic operationalization

• Advancing critical manufacturing and engineering competencies

