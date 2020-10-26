Photo Essay: July operations of renovations for office building at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown July 16, 2020. This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works. The project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Renovation work on building 2880 on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., is shown July 16, 2020.



This former facility used by a Navy Reserve Seabees unit is undergoing the renovation to create new spaces for several garrison offices from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the Directorate of Public Works.



The project is being coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



