Shelbyville native, aviator flies to star rank in Indiana National Guard

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana National Guard held a promotion ceremony Saturday for Shelbyville native and former 38th Combat Aviation Brigade commander who rose to the rank of brigadier general.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Degelow, of Gallatin, Tennessee, received his new one-star rank during the ceremony from his wife, children and Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general of Indiana, The VIPs attached shoulder boards to Degalow’s dress uniform.



“My goal is to serve without fail, to support without wavering, to give back to this profession the arms to mentor those that will follow behind me and to provide strategic direction,” said Degelow in his ceremony speech. “My debt is to those who proudly serve this great nation. May the wisdom of my years shine through the actions that I take to support our citizen-soldiers.”



Degelow transferred to the Indiana National Guard in 1988 after serving two years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He commissioned as a second lieutenant from the Purdue University ROTC program in 1990.



“I look forward to Dan, who is a true professional soldier, joining our command team as we continue to grow the Indiana National Guard,” said Lyles during his speech.



Degelow earned his rotary wing qualification in 1997, and he graduated with honors. He’s led at every level within the aviation brigade and led the brigade from May 2016 to April 2019. Following that assignment, he served as the rear detachment commander for the 38th Infantry Division when the headquarters battalion deployed to Kuwait.



Degelow, a combat veteran who deployed to Kuwait in 2009, also mobilized for Hurricane Katrina relief-efforts known as Operation Vigilant Relief in 2005.



Degelow, rated as a senior Army aviator, has more than 1,000 flight hours and has flown in UH-60 Black Hawks and UH-1 Iroquois aka Hueys.



Degalow, a manufacturing director at Nissan North America, is married to Lisa and they have three children Dixie, Delaney and Logan.

