Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Wildlife

    Fort McCoy Wildlife

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A hawk is shown on North Post on July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. With more than...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A hawk is shown on North Post on July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    With more than 60,000 acres of public land, Fort McCoy is home to a variety of wildlife.

    Wildlife habitat management is completed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:50
    Story ID: 381757
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Wildlife, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    wildlife
    hawk
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    wildlife management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT