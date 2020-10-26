Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Wildlife

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A hawk is shown on North Post on July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. With more than...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A hawk is shown on North Post on July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. With more than 60,000 acres of public land, Fort McCoy is home to a variety of wildlife. Wildlife habitat management is completed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A hawk is shown on North Post on July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



With more than 60,000 acres of public land, Fort McCoy is home to a variety of wildlife.



Wildlife habitat management is completed through the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



