    National Pharmacy Week

    Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Capt. Brianna Holmes, 9th Healthcare Operations Squadron pharmacy element chief,...... read more read more

    BEALE AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Story by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    National Pharmacy Week is on the third week of October every year. This is a time to celebrate pharmacy professionals and thank them for the work they do. Members working at Beale’s pharmacy are responsible for dispensing prescribed medications and helping patients understand proper usage and side effects. They ensure that Airmen and their families are provided with the prescription medicine they need and play an integral part in keeping Recce Town healthy!

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020
    Story ID: 381752
    Location: BEALE AFB, CA, US
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Medical Group
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    9rw
    National Pharmacy Week
    Recce Town

