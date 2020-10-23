National Pharmacy Week is on the third week of October every year. This is a time to celebrate pharmacy professionals and thank them for the work they do. Members working at Beale’s pharmacy are responsible for dispensing prescribed medications and helping patients understand proper usage and side effects. They ensure that Airmen and their families are provided with the prescription medicine they need and play an integral part in keeping Recce Town healthy!

