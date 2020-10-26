Be Prepared as Flu Season Arrives

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Pressing home the point…Naval Hospital Bremerton will commence providing annual...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Pressing home the point…Naval Hospital Bremerton will commence providing annual influenza vaccinations sometime after Halloween, when the annual shipment of the flu vaccine is expected to arrive. Once a delivery date is established for the bulk flu vaccine delivery, the hospital will announce the dates and times for the annual ‘Shot-Exercise (SHOTEX) and will keep the community informed as updates on the expected delivery date of the flu vaccine. For those who need or desire to get their flu shot before that time, it is recommended to visit one of the retail outlets in the community that accepts TRICARE. During the ongoing pandemic outbreak, people are strongly encouraged to get the flu vaccine. However, anyone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 should postpone the flu vaccine until they recover and complete isolation. While mild illness is not a contraindication for flu vaccination, COVID patients should delay getting their flu vaccinations for the safety of health care personnel and others they may come in contact with while seeking the flu vaccination (Official Navy photo). see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) will commence providing annual influenza vaccinations sometime after Halloween, when the annual shipment of the flu vaccine is expected to arrive.



Once delivery date has been established for the bulk flu vaccine delivery, the hospital will announce the dates and times for the annual Shot-Exercise (SHOTEX).



NHB leadership readily understands that beneficiaries are anxious to get the vaccination information. NHB is committed to keeping the community timely informed and updated on the expected delivery date for the flu vaccine.



For those who need or desire to get their flu shot before that time, it's recommended to visit one of the retail outlets in the community that accepts TRICARE.



Flu vaccines and COVID-19: During the ongoing pandemic outbreak, people are strongly encouraged to get the flu vaccine.



However, anyone suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 should postpone the flu vaccine until they recover and complete isolation. While mild illness is not a contraindication for flu vaccination, COVID patients should delay getting their flu vaccinations for the safety of health care personnel and others they may come in contact with while seeking the flu vaccination.



NHB echoes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice that everyone - even those as young as six months - should get the influenza vaccine each year. It is especially important for pregnant women and people with chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes, and those that have weakened immune systems.



One of the challenging aspects of flu is that someone who becomes infected can infect others one day before they have symptoms and up to five days after becoming sick. Influenza usually causes mild to severe illness, and in extreme, uncommon, cases can lead to death.



Symptoms of influenza include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, chills, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches. Stomach symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea also can occur but are more common in children than adults. Traditionally, seasonal flu impacts the elderly and the young.



There are, however, multiple steps that can be done daily to mitigate the potential spread of the flu. One of the most effective is hand washing.

What can people do to protect themselves against the flu virus?

NHB follows CDC guidance to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, when you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from also getting sick.

• If possible, stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

• Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his/her eyes, nose or mouth