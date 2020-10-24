Chicago Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class William Hanner, a Sailor from Chicago, who is the assistant training lead petty officer, Security Forces, and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, October 20, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



"Petty Officer Hanner has demonstrated great pride and professionalism in executing his duties in a challenging, high tempo joint environment under extremely arduous conditions," said Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "I take great pleasure in congratulating Petty Officer Hanner on being a Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight."



Hanner’s immediate supervisor, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Zachary Ramirez, lead petty officer, Security Forces, CLDJ, praises him for his admirable work.



“Master-at-Arm’s 2nd Class Hanner is well-deserving to be recognized as Sailor in the spotlight because he exemplifies the Navy Core Values. He is dedicated to the mission and produces quality service,” said Ramirez.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Hanner, who is currently working on bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Maryland, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Chicago.



“A big lesson I learned at a young age was the need for the military and first responders and that came with the terrorist attacks on September 11th,” Hanner said.”It was at that point that I knew I wanted to do something to help protect our nation and I followed through by joining the military at the age of 18 and later becoming a police officer on the civilian side.”



As a reservist, Hanner is able to augment support of the mission with the experience he brings from his civilian profession as a law enforcement officer with the Chicago Police Department.



“I think that my civilian profession helps me here in the security forces training department tremendously,” said Hanner. “I am able to facilitate training and incorporate my first hand real world training and experience to help better prepare CLDJ’s security members and ensure base security.”



His working knowledge of processes and procedures helps ensure the staff of 70 service members is qualified by the Commander, Navy Installations Command requirements.



Hanner’s leadership at CLDJ support’s the Navy’s priority to maintain mission readiness.



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Hanner is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Hanner is most proud of his work as training assistant lead petty officer.



Hanner credits Ramirez’s leadership to push him to take on more tasks and become successful.



“It was a difficult adjustment at first, it seemed like a lot of responsibility initially, but with time I have settled in and I’m glad that I took on the responsibility because it has helped me gain a lot of additional knowledge on my rate and the Navy in general.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hanner, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.



According to Hanner, his CLDJ community lends to those experiences.



“I have fun interacting with my fellow Sailors both on a professional and personal level and building the comradery that comes with being in an environment like this away from friends and family and living outside of our comfort level.”

