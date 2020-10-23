Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pugils return to Basic Combat Training

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Story by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The commander of 434th Field Artillery Brigade felt it was necessary to bring pugilism back to Basic Combat Training. Col. Daniel Blackmon challenged his battalions with figuring out the safest way to do so and the Proud American Battalion, (1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery) was the first to return it to the program of instruction. It is now in Week 8 of BCT, when the threat of COVID-19 is very low in the ranks due to the time the trainees have been in a closed environment. The trainees wear a mask until it is time to bout, use sanitized equipment and wear proper safety gear during the event.

    U.S. Army story, video by Marie Pihulic

    Fort Sill
    Basic Combat Training
    pugilism
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    pugils
    COVID-19
    Marie Pihulic
    1st Battalion 31st Field Artillery Brigade

