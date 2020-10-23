Pugils return to Basic Combat Training

The commander of 434th Field Artillery Brigade felt it was necessary to bring pugilism back to Basic Combat Training. Col. Daniel Blackmon challenged his battalions with figuring out the safest way to do so and the Proud American Battalion, (1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery) was the first to return it to the program of instruction. It is now in Week 8 of BCT, when the threat of COVID-19 is very low in the ranks due to the time the trainees have been in a closed environment. The trainees wear a mask until it is time to bout, use sanitized equipment and wear proper safety gear during the event.
U.S. Army story, video by Marie Pihulic
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:15
|Story ID:
|381682
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
