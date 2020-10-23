Pugils return to Basic Combat Training

The 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander felt it was necessary to bring pugilism back to Basic Combat Training. Col. Daniel Blackmon asked his battalions to figure out how to safely implement the training and the Proud American Battalion (1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery) was the first to return it to the program of instruction. It is now in Week 8 of BCT, when the threat of COVID-19 in the ranks is very low. The trainees wear masks until it is time to bout, use gear that has been sanitized between pugilists, and wear proper safety equipment at all times.



U.S. Army video/story by Marie Pihulic

