    Pugils return to Basic Combat Training

    Pugilists strike during Week 8 of Basic Combat Training in 1st Battalion, 31st Field

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Story by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander felt it was necessary to bring pugilism back to Basic Combat Training. Col. Daniel Blackmon asked his battalions to figure out how to safely implement the training and the Proud American Battalion (1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery) was the first to return it to the program of instruction. It is now in Week 8 of BCT, when the threat of COVID-19 in the ranks is very low. The trainees wear masks until it is time to bout, use gear that has been sanitized between pugilists, and wear proper safety equipment at all times.

    U.S. Army video/story by Marie Pihulic

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:03
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Basic Combat Training
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    COVID-19
    Marie Pihulic
    pugil training
    1st Battalion 31st Field Artillery Training

