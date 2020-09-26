30th MDG rolls out MHS Genesis

On Sept. 26, 2020, the 30th Medical Group launched the new Military Health System Genesis at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.



The new MHS Genesis is the Department of Defense’s innovative Electronic Health Record system. No matter the branch of service, users will be able to access all aspects of care in one system.



“The MHS Genesis System will link Military Medicine across the services for inpatient/outpatient care, VA and community medical information to allow for a seamless transition of care,” said Maj. Aubrey Reid, 30th MDG nurse. “This is important for our transient population.”



Under MHS Genesis, users are able to communicate directly with their Primary Care Manager for safe and quality care. Genesis will assist more than 9.5 million TRICARE beneficiaries, to include service members, retirees and dependents.



As providers, medical professionals and beneficiaries adapt to the application of MHS Genesis, TRICARE users may experience some delays, as it becomes the primary source of medical health readiness for the DoD. Some of these delays may include wait times for the appointment line, the lab and pharmacy. To avoid delays, patients can make early requests through the new patient portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil/.





While Vandenberg AFB has already begun using MHS Genesis, it will be implemented in waves at different installations, continuing until 2023. As MHS Genesis is gradually implemented, it will provide reliable healthcare services to support our nation’s wafighters and will support ensure readiness across the DoD in support of building a more ready force.

