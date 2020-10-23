Halloween provides fear, fright, fun in equal measure

FORT POLK, La. — “It’s Halloween! It’s Halloween! The moon is full and bright and we shall see what can’t be seen on any other night. Skeletons and ghosts and ghouls, grinning goblins fighting duels, werewolves rising from their tombs, witches on their magic brooms. In masks and gown we haunt the street and knock on doors for trick or treat. Tonight we are the king and queen, for oh tonight it’s Halloween!” — Jack Prelutsky

Halloween seems to draw people in and captivate their imagination and adoration of everything gruesome, gory, scary and dark. This modern day celebration of the macabre is one of my favorite holidays. Halloween is the yin to Christmas’ yang and the dark fear before the familial comfort of Thanksgiving and joy that December brings.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not one of those people who love scary movies or going through those ridiculously frightening haunted houses that — in a normal year, unlike 2020 — would pop up everywhere in October to make people scream.

Let’s get this straight folks, even though I love Halloween I don’t like to be scared. The thing is, I have plenty of friends that do love being frightened. In fact, that’s the best part of the holiday for them.

To clarify, there are two sides to the I-love-Halloween debate — those who like to be scared and those that don’t.

My first brush with the first category (being scared) came early in my life, and I knew then that being thoroughly spooked wasn’t for me.

A scary movie cemented my dislike of being terrified. My big sister thought it would be funny to make me watch the movie “Carrie” with her, and she wouldn’t let me cover my eyes during the scary parts. I think she was 16, and I was 8 or 9. Between the prom scene blood and the hand popping out of the grave at the end, I didn’t sleep in my own room for weeks. Lets just say our parents weren’t happy with her because I kept crawling in bed with them. I was so mad at her.

To this day, I cover my face with a pillow during the ghastly scenes of a movie. That’s only if you can even talk me into watching one with you in the first place.

As for those haunted houses designed to scare the bejabers out of people, you couldn’t pay me enough to go through one, much less buy a ticket to be scared on purpose by people dressed as realistic zombies while jumping out at you in dark rooms. EEEEEK!!!

So why do so many people like to be scared? According to Psychology Today it’s a combination of five things.

• The Safety Net — when your brain and body know that the situation isn’t real, you feel safe enough to enjoy the experience.

• The Flood — when people get scared, they experience a rush of adrenaline and a release of endorphins and dopamine. It’s a biochemical rush that can result in euphoria and pleasure. Once the fear ends, people are filled with relief and well-being.

• Self-satisfaction — some people enjoy seeking thrills and finding out how much anxiety, fear and suspense they can tolerate. They get self-satisfaction out of successfully making it through whatever was scary. It could be seen as sort of a pat-yourself on-the-back moment.

• Closeness with others — when people go through something scary together, like watching a scary movie on a date, they can bond — not necessarily because of each other’s company, but because of the outcome of fear. (This is not what happened when my sister made me watch Carrie with her. There was no bonding).

• Curiosity — many people are curious about the fear of the unknown. It’s a natural and instinctive fear.

Obviously, I missed the boat on caring about any of those things.

Though, strangely enough, I don’t mind participating in haunted houses on the other side of the curtain. When I was in college, my dorm worked together to build a haunted house in an old building on campus that was going to be torn down. Yes, it was safe, and we had permission. It was part of a fundraiser for community initiatives. I was dressed up as a pretty convincing murderer — thanks to the theater department — and wielded my plastic ax with zeal as I jumped out of hiding to give thrill seekers their money’s worth.

I find that if I’m the one doing the scaring, then I’m all about giving people what they want — a fright.

Now, if you can get beyond all the scary stuff, you’ll get to the parts of Halloween that I love best. You can’t completely get rid of the scary/creepy aspect of the season, but you can bring it down by adding a cute factor to it. No, really, I’m serious. Cute is like the anti-scary fix for all things Halloween. For example, when I decorate for Halloween there’s a lot of orange, green and purple colors right along with the black. In fact, I have almost as many decorations stored in my garage for this holiday as I do for Santa’s, and I display them proudly.

I have my fair share of skeletons, monsters and gravestones, but they are doing happy jigs and smiling instead of trying to kill things. It makes a huge difference to the whole vibe. So, my Halloween décor is more 1950s-era cutesy than torture devices and zombies.

As for scary movies, my viewing pleasure runs to a much more Parental-Guidance rated version of things, where the creepiest movie I watch is “Hocus Pocus.” The Sanderson sisters singing, “You Put a Spell on Me,” gets me every time.

There’s also a nostalgic aspect of Halloween for me. As a child, I loved dressing up and being someone else. I always got into the spirit of the costume I wore, whether I was a princess or a witch parading down the street with friends in the dark, knocking on doors to get free candy — what a rush. Today, I still love dressing up in a costume and handing out candy to children. Seeing the wonder, joy and excitement in their eyes, as they show off their Batman, Wonder Woman, witch, princess or ninja costume and ask for a treat, brings me joy.

Whether it’s the Halloween decor and dressing up in fun costumes or handing out candy to happy little monsters, this is a night that has always helped me forget my stress and cares for just one day. In the end, the laughter and joy is what makes me love this wicked, wacky season.

No matter which side of the Halloween division you fall on, or if you enjoy a bit of both worlds, my wish for you is to have a safe and fun Halloween.

“Cast dull care out of sight and let fun and folly rule the night.” — anonymous.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.23.2020 15:39 Story ID: 381661 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halloween provides fear, fright, fun in equal measure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.