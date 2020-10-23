Observing Red Ribbon Week: Learning to be drug free

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention program, taking place each year from Oct. 23-31 October.



The 2020 theme is: “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.” This theme was chosen from hundreds of submissions through a national contest.



The red ribbon of Red Ribbon Week became a symbol for drug prevention in 1985 in response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Wearing red ribbons during the month of October continues to represent the pledge to live drug free and honors the sacrifice of all who have lost their lives in the fight against drugs.



For people to be drug free, it’s important to teach people at a young age about the dangers of drugs. Experts point to the following signs to look for with drug use among youth.



• Problems at school such as missing classes and assignments, disinterest and a drop in grades.



• Some of the physical signs are lack of energy, red eyes and cheeks, strange burns on their mouth or fingers, and chronic nosebleeds.



• Lack of interest in clothing, grooming and appearance, which is not normal. Teenagers are usually very concerned about how they look.



• Changes in behavior, such as excessive attempts to be alone, exaggerated efforts to not allow adults in their room, breaking curfew with no excuse, and not letting parents know who they were with or where they were at.



• Changes in relationships with family and friends. If they are no longer friends with childhood friends, seem more interested in hanging out with older kids, and they are being secretive about time spent with new friends.



• Money issues are a big sign. Sudden requests for money with no explanation, missing money from a wallet or safe places at home, and items missing from your home are all signs of money issues with youth.



• Odor of marijuana, cigarettes, or alcohol on a teen’s breath, clothing, bedroom, or in the car along with paraphernalia are all red flags.

Parents should also make as many efforts as possible to talk with their children about drug use. Following are some ways to accomplish that.



• Have a conversation on reasons to say no, and that it is okay to say no.



• Let them know that when saying no isn’t enough, it’s also okay to leave the situation, and it’s safe to talk to you about what’s going on.



• As parents it’s important to know who the teen’s friends are, where they are going, and what their plans are.



• Tell children that asking questions about parties or get-togethers is a good thing. It’s better to do that before they commit to an event because it helps them get an idea of the situation and to decide if it sounds like potential trouble. It’s always easier to come up with a reason not to attend before the event vs. going and then having to say no to drugs once they are there. Let them know that they can always use you as an excuse by saying things such as, “My parents can smell cigarette smoke or alcohol from a mile away.”



• Talking with a child about drugs and drug use is important. If they have a plan and have practiced conversations with you, they will know better how to handle that situation when and if it arises.



For more information about how to observe Red Ribbon Week, visit https://www.redribbon.org.



At Fort McCoy, for anyone who has questions about drug abuse prevention and more, stop by the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) office in building 1344.



“We also have red ribbons available for people to wear during the campaign,” said Michelle Bourman with the Fort McCoy ASAP office. “You can call ahead to make sure we are in the office by calling 608-388-2441 or 608-388-5955.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program office.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 10.23.2020 Story ID: 381658 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US (Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Army Substance Abuse Program office.)