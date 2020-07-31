Walk, Run, Wraps

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE- Ariz. – --

Bun-D, a snack bar located in the lobby of the Benko Fitness Center, is now open after a ribbon cutting ceremony at, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 31, 2020.



Bun-D is expected to serve 550 customers a day and is focused on helping Airmen and their families stay fit-to-fight by providing healthy snacks and drinks.



“Our role is to bring awareness to Davis-Monthan of fresh, healthy food that tastes good,” said Andrew Eberst, Davis-Monthan Bun-D franchise owner. “The opportunity to create new healthy habits will have a long-term impact on culture and behavior. If you eat well, then you will feel good.”



Bun-D will specialize in making smoothies, juices and a variety of healthy snacks including wraps, salads and rice bowls.



“By providing healthy food and drink options it will help make choosing healthy habits and lifestyle choices easier,” said Eberst.



Davis-Monthan leadership is invested in finding innovative and healthy ways to keep Airmen physically fit and ready for the high end fight.



“This is a delicious partnership,” said U.S Air Force Colonel Michael Borders, 355th Mission Support Group commander. “This is a real credit to the men and women of the Force Support Squadron. You took this pandemic as a challenge and met it by not only keeping our Fitness Center open, but by going above and beyond by opening Bun-D.”

