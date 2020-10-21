PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 21, 2020) - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a National Disability Employment Awareness Month ceremony, Oct. 21. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future” was highlighted during the celebration as well as NMCP’s Professional Contract Services Inc. (PSCI) staff members, who were recognized.

After the reading of the origins of National Disability Awareness Month, Lt. Akeeka Davis, NMCP’s Diversity Committee Chair, spoke of the PCSI team and the importance of their contributions to NMCP.

PCSI is a nonprofit organization that provides support to hospitals, military bases and private-sector clients throughout the United States. The organization operates under AbilityOne, a federal initiative for employing people with disabilities.

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and

TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.23.2020 13:15 Story ID: 381630 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP Staff Recognized During National Disability Employment Awareness Month Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.