    NMCP Staff Recognized During National Disability Employment Awareness Month Ceremony

    Photo By Seaman Imani Daniels | PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 21, 2020) – Capt. Todd Lewis, and two ceremony participants

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Story by Seaman Imani Daniels 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 21, 2020) - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) Diversity Committee hosted a National Disability Employment Awareness Month ceremony, Oct. 21. This year’s theme, “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future” was highlighted during the celebration as well as NMCP’s Professional Contract Services Inc. (PSCI) staff members, who were recognized.
    After the reading of the origins of National Disability Awareness Month, Lt. Akeeka Davis, NMCP’s Diversity Committee Chair, spoke of the PCSI team and the importance of their contributions to NMCP.
    PCSI is a nonprofit organization that provides support to hospitals, military bases and private-sector clients throughout the United States. The organization operates under AbilityOne, a federal initiative for employing people with disabilities.
    As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and
    TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020
    Story ID: 381630
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    NMCP
    MHS
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    DHA
    NMRTC Portsmouth
    Professional Contract Services Inc.
    PSCI

