    UPCOMING F-35 Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    UPCOMING F-35 Night Flying Operations

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will begin night flying operations from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 30, with takeoff’s occurring between 5-7 p.m. and landings occurring around 8-10 p.m.

    Area residents may see and hear F-35A Lightning II aircraft taking off and landing from the Burlington International Airport from 5-10 p.m., which is later than our normal daytime flying operations. All night flight training missions are scheduled to be completed before 10 p.m.

    “Night time flying is an important part in our training regimen at the 158th Fighter Wing, not only for our pilots, but for the maintainers as well,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Marek, the 134th Flight Squadron commander. “In order to remain ready to fly 24/7, operating and maintaining the F-35 in the hours of darkness keeps us tactically proficient no matter the time of day.”

    The 158th Fighter Wing professionals are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies. The Vermont Air National Guard will continue regularly scheduled, daytime flying operations during drill weekends, which traditionally occur the first weekend of each month.

