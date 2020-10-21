DES offers fire extinguisher training

WIESBADEN, Germany - As a part of Fire Prevention Month, the Directorate of Emergency Services offered fire extinguisher training to all personnel at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Oct. 21, 2020. The training, conducted by Thilo Schleich, fire prevention inspector, reviewed the types of extinguishers used to fight fires in specific circumstances; the inspection and life cycle of garrison extinguishers; the differences between U.S. and German extinguishers; and gave participants the opportunity to use a carbon monoxide fire extinguisher to put out a training fire.

