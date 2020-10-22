NAVFAC Marianas Seabees Cement Community Partnerships

Photo By JoAnna Delfin | DEDEDO, Guam (Oct. 16, 2020) – Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering Command...... read more read more Photo By JoAnna Delfin | DEDEDO, Guam (Oct. 16, 2020) – Seabees from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 take photo opportunity with Guam Amateur Baseball Association (GABA) Founder Bill Bennett following a community relations project at Okkodo High School in Dededo Oct. 16. NAVFAC Marianas and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 partnered with GABA to lay concrete pads for bleachers at the high school’s baseball field. (U.S. Navy photo by JoAnna Delfin) see less | View Image Page

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Marianas Seabees found time to lend a helping hand to a local Guam non-profit organization at Okkodo High School in Dededo Oct. 16.



Seabees from the NAVFAC Marianas Seabee Component, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division, and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 worked with the Guam Amateur Baseball Association (GABA) and a local construction company to enhance the school’s baseball field.



“We maintain a strong desire to help our neighbors,” said Builder 1st Class Paul Rainey. “Even as we receive mission critical orders and find ourselves distanced from others, we know our specialized skills can greatly benefit others. We saw this as a great opportunity to not only help the community, but to keep our skills sharp and provide on-the-job training for our younger Sailors.”



In February, Seabees began to prepare the field for work when Guam was hit with its first cases of COVID-19 and the project was halted. The island seemed at a standstill as a public health emergency was declared, a stay-at-home order was put into effect, and military bases implemented preventative measures.



“The Seabees and Hawaiian Rock have graciously donated their time and products to make these three bleacher pads,” said GABA President Bill Bennett. “When COVID hit, the Seabees weren’t able to do these outside projects where they donate their time. Just recently I was notified they were able to come out and pick it back up so that was excellent news. ”



With the three concrete pads completed, the organization will place bleachers on them to provide baseball audiences a place to catch their favorite local teams in action once group sports are permitted.



“I’m very happy we had the opportunity to still build our community relations despite the pandemic,” said Rainey. “I enjoy showing the community our ‘can do’ spirit that we continue to cultivate and operate by.”



Bennett said he was grateful for the help the Seabees provided even with their workload and mission assignments.



“The U.S. military has come out here in the last five years and have done a lot of work with us and for us, including the Seabees,” he said. “We’re really, really happy that they’re able to give their time.”